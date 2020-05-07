Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,593,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,166. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

