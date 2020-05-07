Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 14.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price dropped 14.8% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.72, approximately 39,593,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 14,264,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

