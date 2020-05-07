Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 2,308,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,718. The firm has a market cap of $428.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

PBI has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

