Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

NYSE PRU traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,655. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

