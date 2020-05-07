Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

