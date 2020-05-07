Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 160,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.