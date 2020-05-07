Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,168,010 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.82% of American International Group worth $385,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,562,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 7,816,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

