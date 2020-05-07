Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 340,776 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,776 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Citigroup worth $333,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 25,000,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,422,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

