Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 70,156 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of ScanSource worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in ScanSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 112,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

