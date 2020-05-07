Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $283.07 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 864,858 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of Edison International worth $283,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

