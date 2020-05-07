Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $288.30 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Morgan Stanley worth $288,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

MS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

