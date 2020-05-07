Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. Qiagen also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Commerzbank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

QGEN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,902. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

