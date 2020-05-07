Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. Qumu updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 221,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.