Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RYTM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,584. The company has a market cap of $863.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 55,087 shares of company stock worth $911,424 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

