Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,193. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $311.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

