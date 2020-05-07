Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex (NYSE:TEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 1,012,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,645. Terex has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $946.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,990,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

