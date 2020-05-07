Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $96.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. 51,945,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

