Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of -535.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 340.9%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 128,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,905. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $402.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.