Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 625,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

