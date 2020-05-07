Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 625,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.