Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 7.5% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.22, approximately 630,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 341,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,770,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 149,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

