Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.70-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.14.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.40.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,303. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.