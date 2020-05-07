SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 410,570 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 258.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mylan by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after buying an additional 1,757,880 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of MYL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. 7,219,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,754. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

