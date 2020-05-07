SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 48,139 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,565. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

