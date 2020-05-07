SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 67,299 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1,284.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. 1,095,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

