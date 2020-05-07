SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $494,229,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after buying an additional 961,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 3,574,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.