SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.41. 1,367,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

