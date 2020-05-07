SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 483.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,518,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.