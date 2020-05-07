SG Americas Securities LLC Has $27.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,471,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 3,071,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.