SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 85,158 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $79,034,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 56.8% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. 3,014,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,370. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

