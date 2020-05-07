SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. 1,732,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.