SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 94,707 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,720,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,725. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $124.30 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

