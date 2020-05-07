Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 19,556 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 167,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,720,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,725. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.30 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

