Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 52,648 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,534 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

