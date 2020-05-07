Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 15,197,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

