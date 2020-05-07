Sigma Planning Corp Buys 17,555 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $112.23. 1,889,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

