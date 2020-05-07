Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,114 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

