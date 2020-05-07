Sigma Planning Corp Buys 41,520 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,430. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

