Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. 1,844,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

