Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

