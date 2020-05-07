Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.52.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,520,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

