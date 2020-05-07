Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. 2,213,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.