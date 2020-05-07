Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,099 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$49.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,664 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

