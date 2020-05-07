Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. 2,401,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average of $301.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

