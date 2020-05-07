Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Shares of WM traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

