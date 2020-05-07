Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. 5,763,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

