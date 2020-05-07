Sigma Planning Corp Has $7.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. 1,284,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.