Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 191,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,917. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

