Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,167 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

CLX stock traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $162.71. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

