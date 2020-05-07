Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,833. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

